This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Spring has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3402 Almondwood Dr have any available units?
3402 Almondwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3402 Almondwood Dr have?
Some of 3402 Almondwood Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Almondwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Almondwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Almondwood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3402 Almondwood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3402 Almondwood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3402 Almondwood Dr offers parking.
Does 3402 Almondwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3402 Almondwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Almondwood Dr have a pool?
No, 3402 Almondwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3402 Almondwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 3402 Almondwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Almondwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3402 Almondwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3402 Almondwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3402 Almondwood Dr has units with air conditioning.