Harris County, TX
3334 Allington Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3334 Allington Court

3334 Allington Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3334 Allington Ct, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,527 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 Allington Court have any available units?
3334 Allington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3334 Allington Court have?
Some of 3334 Allington Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 Allington Court currently offering any rent specials?
3334 Allington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 Allington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3334 Allington Court is pet friendly.
Does 3334 Allington Court offer parking?
Yes, 3334 Allington Court offers parking.
Does 3334 Allington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 Allington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 Allington Court have a pool?
No, 3334 Allington Court does not have a pool.
Does 3334 Allington Court have accessible units?
No, 3334 Allington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 Allington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3334 Allington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3334 Allington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3334 Allington Court does not have units with air conditioning.
