All apartments in Harris County
3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:13 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL
3318 Bainbridge Hill Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3318 Bainbridge Hill Lane, Harris County, TX 77047
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN BRUNSWICK MEADOWS. - 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN BRUNSWICK MEADOWS.
(RLNE3761091)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL have any available units?
3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL currently offering any rent specials?
3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL pet-friendly?
Yes, 3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL is pet friendly.
Does 3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL offer parking?
No, 3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL does not offer parking.
Does 3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL have a pool?
No, 3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL does not have a pool.
Does 3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL have accessible units?
No, 3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3318 BAINBRIDGE HILL does not have units with air conditioning.
