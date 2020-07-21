Rent Calculator
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE
Last updated March 18 2019 at 7:56 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE
3307 Atherton Ridge Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3307 Atherton Ridge Ln, Harris County, TX 77047
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN BRUNSWICK MEADOWS
(RLNE4776236)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE have any available units?
3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Harris County, TX
.
Is 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE offer parking?
No, 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE have a pool?
No, 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3307 ATHERTON RIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
