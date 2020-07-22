All apartments in Harris County
3302 Owl Crossing Lane
3302 Owl Crossing Lane

3302 Owl Crossing Lane · No Longer Available
3302 Owl Crossing Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Lamar floorplan is a lovely single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This home offers an open floorplan with view from kitchen to breakfast room and spacious family room. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Owl Crossing Lane have any available units?
3302 Owl Crossing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 3302 Owl Crossing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Owl Crossing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Owl Crossing Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3302 Owl Crossing Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3302 Owl Crossing Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3302 Owl Crossing Lane offers parking.
Does 3302 Owl Crossing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Owl Crossing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Owl Crossing Lane have a pool?
No, 3302 Owl Crossing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Owl Crossing Lane have accessible units?
No, 3302 Owl Crossing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Owl Crossing Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 Owl Crossing Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 Owl Crossing Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3302 Owl Crossing Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
