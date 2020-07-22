Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3230 Keygate Drive
3230 Keygate Drive
3230 Keygate Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3230 Keygate Drive, Harris County, TX 77388
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3230 Keygate Drive - 4 bedroom, 21/2 bathroom home for rent in Spring, Texas.
(RLNE5260272)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3230 Keygate Drive have any available units?
3230 Keygate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 3230 Keygate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3230 Keygate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 Keygate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3230 Keygate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 3230 Keygate Drive offer parking?
No, 3230 Keygate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3230 Keygate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 Keygate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 Keygate Drive have a pool?
No, 3230 Keygate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3230 Keygate Drive have accessible units?
No, 3230 Keygate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 Keygate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3230 Keygate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3230 Keygate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3230 Keygate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
