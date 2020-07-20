All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 3222 Mourning Dove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3222 Mourning Dove Drive
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:20 AM

3222 Mourning Dove Drive

3222 Mourning Dove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3222 Mourning Dove Drive, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 5/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Mourning Dove Drive have any available units?
3222 Mourning Dove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 3222 Mourning Dove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Mourning Dove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Mourning Dove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3222 Mourning Dove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3222 Mourning Dove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3222 Mourning Dove Drive offers parking.
Does 3222 Mourning Dove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 Mourning Dove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Mourning Dove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3222 Mourning Dove Drive has a pool.
Does 3222 Mourning Dove Drive have accessible units?
No, 3222 Mourning Dove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Mourning Dove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3222 Mourning Dove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3222 Mourning Dove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3222 Mourning Dove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77504
Post Oak Park I
1919 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Woodstone Manor
10250 Lands End Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Camden Highland Village
3939 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77027
Ashley Square
6330 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St
Houston, TX 77054
Bridges on Eldridge
2250 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine