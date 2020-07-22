All apartments in Harris County
3111 Spring Flower Lane
3111 Spring Flower Lane

3111 Spring Flower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Spring Flower Lane, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Renovated home in Klein ISD!Big Backyard! - Newly renovated 4 bedroom home in highly sought after Klein ISD! Just minutes from 99, and Exxon's North Campus! No Carpet at All in This Home! Tiled living areas and bedrooms, and new handscraped laminate in all bedrooms! Split plan with 2 great sized bedrooms, and a study/office that could be a 4th with ample space and a closet! Open concept with formal dining, large living area with corner wood burning fireplace, and sky-high ceilings. Pretty eat-in kitchen with solid surface counters, plenty of cabinets and counter space. Master bedroom with great laminate flooring, a perfect master bath with grand soaking tub and separate shower, double sinks, and huge walk-in closet! Lush backyard with patio area for all of your get-togethers! Make your appointment today to see this hard to find home in a great area!

(RLNE4710224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Spring Flower Lane have any available units?
3111 Spring Flower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 3111 Spring Flower Lane have?
Some of 3111 Spring Flower Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Spring Flower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Spring Flower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Spring Flower Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 Spring Flower Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3111 Spring Flower Lane offer parking?
No, 3111 Spring Flower Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3111 Spring Flower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Spring Flower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Spring Flower Lane have a pool?
No, 3111 Spring Flower Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Spring Flower Lane have accessible units?
No, 3111 Spring Flower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Spring Flower Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Spring Flower Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3111 Spring Flower Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3111 Spring Flower Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
