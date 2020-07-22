Rent Calculator
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:22 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3011 Grand Lakeview Drive
3011 Grand Lakeview Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3011 Grand Lakeview Dr, Harris County, TX 77388
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice home in Louetta Lakes. Right in from of the home is lake and walking trail. Home is ready to move in. Very reasonable rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive have any available units?
3011 Grand Lakeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive have?
Some of 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Grand Lakeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive offers parking.
Does 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive have a pool?
No, 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3011 Grand Lakeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
