All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 3010 Loganberry Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
3010 Loganberry Park Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3010 Loganberry Park Lane
3010 Loganberry Park Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3010 Loganberry Park Lane, Harris County, TX 77014
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful townhouse has been remodeled. Granite counter tops, Laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, Tile and more. This is a MUST SEE!!!!!!!! Schedule your showings today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3010 Loganberry Park Lane have any available units?
3010 Loganberry Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 3010 Loganberry Park Lane have?
Some of 3010 Loganberry Park Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3010 Loganberry Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3010 Loganberry Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 Loganberry Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3010 Loganberry Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 3010 Loganberry Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3010 Loganberry Park Lane offers parking.
Does 3010 Loganberry Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 Loganberry Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 Loganberry Park Lane have a pool?
No, 3010 Loganberry Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3010 Loganberry Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 3010 Loganberry Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 Loganberry Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3010 Loganberry Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3010 Loganberry Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3010 Loganberry Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
