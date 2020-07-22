All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 2906 Crescent Bend Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
2906 Crescent Bend Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2906 Crescent Bend Road

2906 Crescent Bend Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2906 Crescent Bend Rd, Harris County, TX 77388

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,693 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4477794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Crescent Bend Road have any available units?
2906 Crescent Bend Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2906 Crescent Bend Road have?
Some of 2906 Crescent Bend Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 Crescent Bend Road currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Crescent Bend Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Crescent Bend Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 Crescent Bend Road is pet friendly.
Does 2906 Crescent Bend Road offer parking?
No, 2906 Crescent Bend Road does not offer parking.
Does 2906 Crescent Bend Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 Crescent Bend Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Crescent Bend Road have a pool?
Yes, 2906 Crescent Bend Road has a pool.
Does 2906 Crescent Bend Road have accessible units?
No, 2906 Crescent Bend Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Crescent Bend Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 Crescent Bend Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 Crescent Bend Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2906 Crescent Bend Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kendall Manor
21717 Inverness Forest Blvd
Houston, TX 77073
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
ParkLane Cypress
18515 Bridgeland Creek Pkwy
Harris County, TX 77433
Trails at Eldridge Parkway
10000 N Eldridge Pky
Houston, TX 77065
Towne Lake Apartments
5730 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Bender Hollow
424 S Bender Ave
Humble, TX 77338
Eleva
1002 Katy Gap Rd
Katy, TX 77494
The Boulevard Apartments
2440 North Blvd
Houston, TX 77098

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine