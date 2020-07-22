Amenities

2827 Iris Valley Way - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1595

Security Deposit: $1395

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2325

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central gas

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave.



Extras: Be the next to call this lovely 2 story property in the Maple Ridge subdivision home! This beauty with tile and carpet floors has 4 large beds and 2.5 baths. The spacious kitchen has a pantry, more than enough cabinets and some additional counter space. It comes with stove/range, disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. 2 car attached garage, fenced backyard and more ... Priced to lease FAST! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

