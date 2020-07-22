All apartments in Harris County
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:28 PM

2827 Iris Valley Way

2827 Iris Valley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2827 Iris Valley Way, Harris County, TX 77038

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
concierge
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
2827 Iris Valley Way - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1595
Security Deposit: $1395
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2325
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave.

Extras: Be the next to call this lovely 2 story property in the Maple Ridge subdivision home! This beauty with tile and carpet floors has 4 large beds and 2.5 baths. The spacious kitchen has a pantry, more than enough cabinets and some additional counter space. It comes with stove/range, disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. 2 car attached garage, fenced backyard and more ... Priced to lease FAST! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5386973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

