Amenities
2827 Iris Valley Way - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1595
Security Deposit: $1395
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2325
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave.
Extras: Be the next to call this lovely 2 story property in the Maple Ridge subdivision home! This beauty with tile and carpet floors has 4 large beds and 2.5 baths. The spacious kitchen has a pantry, more than enough cabinets and some additional counter space. It comes with stove/range, disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. 2 car attached garage, fenced backyard and more ... Priced to lease FAST! SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!
Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
(RLNE5386973)