2815 Silver Charm

The Birch II floorplan is a terrific two story townhome providing 2008 square feet with 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths and a two car garage. This townhome offers a spacious family room which opens to breakfast area and kitchen, perfect for family gatherings. Spacious master suite provides a large walk-in closet. All bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.