Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
2815 Silver Charm
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:36 AM

2815 Silver Charm

2815 Silver Charm · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2815 Silver Charm, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The Birch II floorplan is a terrific two story townhome providing 2008 square feet with 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths and a two car garage. This townhome offers a spacious family room which opens to breakfast area and kitchen, perfect for family gatherings. Spacious master suite provides a large walk-in closet. All bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Silver Charm have any available units?
2815 Silver Charm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2815 Silver Charm have?
Some of 2815 Silver Charm's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Silver Charm currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Silver Charm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Silver Charm pet-friendly?
No, 2815 Silver Charm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2815 Silver Charm offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Silver Charm offers parking.
Does 2815 Silver Charm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Silver Charm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Silver Charm have a pool?
No, 2815 Silver Charm does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Silver Charm have accessible units?
No, 2815 Silver Charm does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Silver Charm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 Silver Charm has units with dishwashers.
Does 2815 Silver Charm have units with air conditioning?
No, 2815 Silver Charm does not have units with air conditioning.
