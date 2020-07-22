2811 Silver Charm

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The Birch floorplan is a terrific two story townhome providing 1993 square feet with 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths and a two car garage. This townhome offers a spacious family room which opens to breakfast area and kitchen, perfect for family gatherings. Spacious master suite provides a large walk-in closet. All bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.