Harris County, TX
2811 Silver Charm
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2811 Silver Charm

2811 Silver Charm · No Longer Available
Location

2811 Silver Charm, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Birch floorplan is a terrific two story townhome providing 1993 square feet with 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths and a two car garage. This townhome offers a spacious family room which opens to breakfast area and kitchen, perfect for family gatherings. Spacious master suite provides a large walk-in closet. All bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 Silver Charm have any available units?
2811 Silver Charm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2811 Silver Charm have?
Some of 2811 Silver Charm's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 Silver Charm currently offering any rent specials?
2811 Silver Charm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 Silver Charm pet-friendly?
Yes, 2811 Silver Charm is pet friendly.
Does 2811 Silver Charm offer parking?
Yes, 2811 Silver Charm offers parking.
Does 2811 Silver Charm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2811 Silver Charm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 Silver Charm have a pool?
No, 2811 Silver Charm does not have a pool.
Does 2811 Silver Charm have accessible units?
No, 2811 Silver Charm does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 Silver Charm have units with dishwashers?
No, 2811 Silver Charm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2811 Silver Charm have units with air conditioning?
No, 2811 Silver Charm does not have units with air conditioning.
