All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 2803 Silver Tree.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
2803 Silver Tree
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2803 Silver Tree

2803 Silver Tree · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2803 Silver Tree, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Cedar floorplan is an amazing two story townhome with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a two car garage providing 2146 square feet. This townhome offers a downstairs master suite with a spacious walk in closet. Spacious gameroom, 3 generous size bedrooms and laundry room all upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard, sprinkler system, and a two car garage. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2016

Deposits: $1,525.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2803 Silver Tree have any available units?
2803 Silver Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2803 Silver Tree have?
Some of 2803 Silver Tree's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2803 Silver Tree currently offering any rent specials?
2803 Silver Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2803 Silver Tree pet-friendly?
Yes, 2803 Silver Tree is pet friendly.
Does 2803 Silver Tree offer parking?
Yes, 2803 Silver Tree offers parking.
Does 2803 Silver Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2803 Silver Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2803 Silver Tree have a pool?
No, 2803 Silver Tree does not have a pool.
Does 2803 Silver Tree have accessible units?
No, 2803 Silver Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 2803 Silver Tree have units with dishwashers?
No, 2803 Silver Tree does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2803 Silver Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 2803 Silver Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Hill Village
16700 Golf Club Dr
Crosby, TX 77532
San Marino
15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy
Houston, TX 77070
Elan Memorial Park
920 Westcott St
Houston, TX 77007
Central Park
3230 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77042
Redwood Gardens Apartment Homes
910 Redwood St
Houston, TX 77023
Raintree
1009 Richey St
Pasadena, TX 77506
Virage
100 Detering St
Houston, TX 77007
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine