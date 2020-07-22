2803 Silver Tree

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry garage cats allowed dogs allowed

The Cedar floorplan is an amazing two story townhome with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a two car garage providing 2146 square feet. This townhome offers a downstairs master suite with a spacious walk in closet. Spacious gameroom, 3 generous size bedrooms and laundry room all upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, fenced backyard, sprinkler system, and a two car garage. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2016



Deposits: $1,525.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.