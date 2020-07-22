26873 Armor Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Gorgeous & immaculate Lennar Yorktown! Large 4 bedrm one story features gourmet kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless appliances (gas stove), 42'' upper cabinets, hand-scraped laminate wood floors, sprinkler syst w/rain sensor, gas log fireplace, covered front and back porch, and flagstone patio. Master bath has separate tub & shower, double sinks w/cabinet tower for extra storage and a large walk-in closet. New interior paint throughout- 5/2020! Energy star program- low E double pane windows & Tech Shield radiant barrier helps keep your electric bills LOW. Minutes from highway 59 makes commuting a breeze. Never Flooded.