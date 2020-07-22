All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 2662 Kiplands Way Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
2662 Kiplands Way Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2662 Kiplands Way Drive

2662 Kiplands Way Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2662 Kiplands Way Drive, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,439 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2662 Kiplands Way Drive have any available units?
2662 Kiplands Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2662 Kiplands Way Drive have?
Some of 2662 Kiplands Way Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2662 Kiplands Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2662 Kiplands Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2662 Kiplands Way Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2662 Kiplands Way Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2662 Kiplands Way Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2662 Kiplands Way Drive offers parking.
Does 2662 Kiplands Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2662 Kiplands Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2662 Kiplands Way Drive have a pool?
No, 2662 Kiplands Way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2662 Kiplands Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 2662 Kiplands Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2662 Kiplands Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2662 Kiplands Way Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2662 Kiplands Way Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2662 Kiplands Way Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Encore Montrose
4508 Graustark Street
Houston, TX 77006
Camden Park
2700 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
The Legend at Park Ten
15000 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
7 Seventy
770 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
Rockridge Bend
770 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Augusta Meadows
24215 Kuykendahl Rd
Tomball, TX 77375
Ashford Lakes
1200 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine