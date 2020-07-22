All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2630 Needles Throw Lane

2630 Needles Throw Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Needles Throw Lane, Harris County, TX 77038

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 24 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Needles Throw Lane have any available units?
2630 Needles Throw Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 2630 Needles Throw Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Needles Throw Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Needles Throw Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2630 Needles Throw Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2630 Needles Throw Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2630 Needles Throw Lane offers parking.
Does 2630 Needles Throw Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Needles Throw Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Needles Throw Lane have a pool?
No, 2630 Needles Throw Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Needles Throw Lane have accessible units?
No, 2630 Needles Throw Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Needles Throw Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2630 Needles Throw Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 Needles Throw Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2630 Needles Throw Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
