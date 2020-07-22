Marvelous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Large master bedroom complimented by HUGE walk-in closet. Home also includes formal dining and living rooms, accented by faux wood floors, faux wood blinds, and faux granite countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2530 Kiplands Way Dr have any available units?
2530 Kiplands Way Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2530 Kiplands Way Dr have?
Some of 2530 Kiplands Way Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2530 Kiplands Way Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2530 Kiplands Way Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2530 Kiplands Way Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2530 Kiplands Way Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2530 Kiplands Way Dr offer parking?
No, 2530 Kiplands Way Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2530 Kiplands Way Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2530 Kiplands Way Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2530 Kiplands Way Dr have a pool?
No, 2530 Kiplands Way Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2530 Kiplands Way Dr have accessible units?
No, 2530 Kiplands Way Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2530 Kiplands Way Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2530 Kiplands Way Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2530 Kiplands Way Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2530 Kiplands Way Dr does not have units with air conditioning.