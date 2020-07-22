Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Bammel Village. Enjoy faux wood floors throughout, plus soaring ceilings in your living room area. Your new kitchen features tons of cabinet space and sleek black appliances. Upstairs game room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2526 Kiplands Way Dr have any available units?
2526 Kiplands Way Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 2526 Kiplands Way Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Kiplands Way Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.