2526 Kiplands Way Dr
Last updated August 22 2019 at 8:01 PM

2526 Kiplands Way Dr

2526 Kiplands Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Kiplands Way Drive, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Bammel Village. Enjoy faux wood floors throughout, plus soaring ceilings in your living room area. Your new kitchen features tons of cabinet space and sleek black appliances. Upstairs game room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Kiplands Way Dr have any available units?
2526 Kiplands Way Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 2526 Kiplands Way Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Kiplands Way Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Kiplands Way Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2526 Kiplands Way Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2526 Kiplands Way Dr offer parking?
No, 2526 Kiplands Way Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2526 Kiplands Way Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 Kiplands Way Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Kiplands Way Dr have a pool?
No, 2526 Kiplands Way Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2526 Kiplands Way Dr have accessible units?
No, 2526 Kiplands Way Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Kiplands Way Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2526 Kiplands Way Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2526 Kiplands Way Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2526 Kiplands Way Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
