Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
25234 Stone Tower Ct.
Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:39 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
25234 Stone Tower Ct.
25234 Stone Tower Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
25234 Stone Tower Court, Harris County, TX 77493
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Home for Lease in the Highly Sought After Katy! - Zoned to Katy ISD this home offers amazing space and a awesome layout. The first level has a open layout perfect for entertaining.
(RLNE4334626)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25234 Stone Tower Ct. have any available units?
25234 Stone Tower Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 25234 Stone Tower Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
25234 Stone Tower Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25234 Stone Tower Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 25234 Stone Tower Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 25234 Stone Tower Ct. offer parking?
No, 25234 Stone Tower Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 25234 Stone Tower Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25234 Stone Tower Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25234 Stone Tower Ct. have a pool?
No, 25234 Stone Tower Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 25234 Stone Tower Ct. have accessible units?
No, 25234 Stone Tower Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 25234 Stone Tower Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 25234 Stone Tower Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25234 Stone Tower Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 25234 Stone Tower Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
