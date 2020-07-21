All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 21 2020 at 7:11 PM

2451 Jonahs Way

2451 Jonahs Way · No Longer Available
Location

2451 Jonahs Way, Harris County, TX 77073

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2015

Deposits: 1555.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2451 Jonahs Way have any available units?
2451 Jonahs Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 2451 Jonahs Way currently offering any rent specials?
2451 Jonahs Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 Jonahs Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2451 Jonahs Way is pet friendly.
Does 2451 Jonahs Way offer parking?
Yes, 2451 Jonahs Way offers parking.
Does 2451 Jonahs Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2451 Jonahs Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 Jonahs Way have a pool?
No, 2451 Jonahs Way does not have a pool.
Does 2451 Jonahs Way have accessible units?
No, 2451 Jonahs Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 Jonahs Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2451 Jonahs Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2451 Jonahs Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2451 Jonahs Way does not have units with air conditioning.
