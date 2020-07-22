All apartments in Harris County
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:17 AM

2426 Tomica Court

2426 Tomica Court · No Longer Available
Location

2426 Tomica Court, Harris County, TX 77073

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Charlotte floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. This home offers a split floorplan with an open family/kitchen/dining room space. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Tomica Court have any available units?
2426 Tomica Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 2426 Tomica Court currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Tomica Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Tomica Court pet-friendly?
No, 2426 Tomica Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2426 Tomica Court offer parking?
Yes, 2426 Tomica Court offers parking.
Does 2426 Tomica Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 Tomica Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Tomica Court have a pool?
No, 2426 Tomica Court does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Tomica Court have accessible units?
No, 2426 Tomica Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Tomica Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Tomica Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2426 Tomica Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2426 Tomica Court does not have units with air conditioning.
