Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24246 Avogadro Drive

24246 Avogadro Dr · No Longer Available
Location

24246 Avogadro Dr, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24246 Avogadro Drive have any available units?
24246 Avogadro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 24246 Avogadro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24246 Avogadro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24246 Avogadro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24246 Avogadro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24246 Avogadro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24246 Avogadro Drive offers parking.
Does 24246 Avogadro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24246 Avogadro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24246 Avogadro Drive have a pool?
No, 24246 Avogadro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24246 Avogadro Drive have accessible units?
No, 24246 Avogadro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24246 Avogadro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24246 Avogadro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24246 Avogadro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24246 Avogadro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
