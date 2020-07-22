All apartments in Harris County
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:26 AM

2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive

2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4954211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive have any available units?
2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive offer parking?
No, 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
