Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:26 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive
2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive, Harris County, TX 77493
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4954211)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive have any available units?
2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive offer parking?
No, 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2422 Lakecrest Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Reverie at River Hollow
1317 Post Oak Park Drive
Houston, TX 77027
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Azure
1111 Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77007
Aspire At 610
8900 Lakes at 610 Drive
Houston, TX 77054
Sunrise By The Park
155 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
Greenway Court
3411 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
Willow Creek
9530 FM-2920
Tomball, TX 77375
Camden Stonebridge
9850 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine