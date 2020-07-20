All apartments in Harris County
24202 Treviso Gardens
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

24202 Treviso Gardens

24202 Treviso Gardens Dr · No Longer Available
Location

24202 Treviso Gardens Dr, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24202 Treviso Gardens have any available units?
24202 Treviso Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 24202 Treviso Gardens have?
Some of 24202 Treviso Gardens's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24202 Treviso Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
24202 Treviso Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24202 Treviso Gardens pet-friendly?
No, 24202 Treviso Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 24202 Treviso Gardens offer parking?
Yes, 24202 Treviso Gardens offers parking.
Does 24202 Treviso Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24202 Treviso Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24202 Treviso Gardens have a pool?
No, 24202 Treviso Gardens does not have a pool.
Does 24202 Treviso Gardens have accessible units?
No, 24202 Treviso Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does 24202 Treviso Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24202 Treviso Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does 24202 Treviso Gardens have units with air conditioning?
No, 24202 Treviso Gardens does not have units with air conditioning.
