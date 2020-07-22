All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2419 W Werrington Way

2419 North Werrington Way · No Longer Available
Location

2419 North Werrington Way, Harris County, TX 77073

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
The Bellwood floorplan is a spacious two story home with 4 bed and 2.5 baths. This open floorplan offers a view of family room from the large country kitchen. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all the spacious bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 W Werrington Way have any available units?
2419 W Werrington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 2419 W Werrington Way have?
Some of 2419 W Werrington Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 W Werrington Way currently offering any rent specials?
2419 W Werrington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 W Werrington Way pet-friendly?
No, 2419 W Werrington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2419 W Werrington Way offer parking?
Yes, 2419 W Werrington Way offers parking.
Does 2419 W Werrington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 W Werrington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 W Werrington Way have a pool?
No, 2419 W Werrington Way does not have a pool.
Does 2419 W Werrington Way have accessible units?
No, 2419 W Werrington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 W Werrington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 W Werrington Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 W Werrington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2419 W Werrington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
