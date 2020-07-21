Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
24122 Four Sixes
Last updated August 2 2019 at 9:40 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24122 Four Sixes
24122 Four Sixes Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
24122 Four Sixes Lane, Harris County, TX 77447
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4981050)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24122 Four Sixes have any available units?
24122 Four Sixes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 24122 Four Sixes currently offering any rent specials?
24122 Four Sixes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24122 Four Sixes pet-friendly?
No, 24122 Four Sixes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 24122 Four Sixes offer parking?
No, 24122 Four Sixes does not offer parking.
Does 24122 Four Sixes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24122 Four Sixes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24122 Four Sixes have a pool?
No, 24122 Four Sixes does not have a pool.
Does 24122 Four Sixes have accessible units?
No, 24122 Four Sixes does not have accessible units.
Does 24122 Four Sixes have units with dishwashers?
No, 24122 Four Sixes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24122 Four Sixes have units with air conditioning?
No, 24122 Four Sixes does not have units with air conditioning.
