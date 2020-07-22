All apartments in Harris County
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:42 AM

24114 Treviso Gardens Drive

24114 Treviso Gardens Dr · No Longer Available
Location

24114 Treviso Gardens Dr, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2018

Deposits: $1,625.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24114 Treviso Gardens Drive have any available units?
24114 Treviso Gardens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 24114 Treviso Gardens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24114 Treviso Gardens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24114 Treviso Gardens Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24114 Treviso Gardens Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24114 Treviso Gardens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24114 Treviso Gardens Drive offers parking.
Does 24114 Treviso Gardens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24114 Treviso Gardens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24114 Treviso Gardens Drive have a pool?
No, 24114 Treviso Gardens Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24114 Treviso Gardens Drive have accessible units?
No, 24114 Treviso Gardens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24114 Treviso Gardens Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24114 Treviso Gardens Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24114 Treviso Gardens Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24114 Treviso Gardens Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
