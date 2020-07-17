All apartments in Harris County
24106 Treviso Gardens Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24106 Treviso Gardens Dr

24106 Treviso Gardens Dr
Location

24106 Treviso Gardens Dr, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24106 Treviso Gardens Dr have any available units?
24106 Treviso Gardens Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 24106 Treviso Gardens Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24106 Treviso Gardens Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24106 Treviso Gardens Dr pet-friendly?
No, 24106 Treviso Gardens Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 24106 Treviso Gardens Dr offer parking?
Yes, 24106 Treviso Gardens Dr offers parking.
Does 24106 Treviso Gardens Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24106 Treviso Gardens Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24106 Treviso Gardens Dr have a pool?
No, 24106 Treviso Gardens Dr does not have a pool.
Does 24106 Treviso Gardens Dr have accessible units?
No, 24106 Treviso Gardens Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24106 Treviso Gardens Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24106 Treviso Gardens Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 24106 Treviso Gardens Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 24106 Treviso Gardens Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
