Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
24106 Bassett Hall Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
24106 Bassett Hall Lane
24106 Bassett Hall Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
24106 Bassett Hall Lane, Harris County, TX 77493
Amenities
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
LIKE NEW 4 BEDROOMS AND GAME ROOM OR THREADER ROOM 3 FULL BATHS AND ONE HALF
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24106 Bassett Hall Lane have any available units?
24106 Bassett Hall Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 24106 Bassett Hall Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24106 Bassett Hall Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24106 Bassett Hall Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24106 Bassett Hall Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 24106 Bassett Hall Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24106 Bassett Hall Lane offers parking.
Does 24106 Bassett Hall Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24106 Bassett Hall Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24106 Bassett Hall Lane have a pool?
No, 24106 Bassett Hall Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24106 Bassett Hall Lane have accessible units?
No, 24106 Bassett Hall Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24106 Bassett Hall Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24106 Bassett Hall Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24106 Bassett Hall Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 24106 Bassett Hall Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
