Harris County, TX
24027 Treviso Gardens Dr
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:05 AM

24027 Treviso Gardens Dr

24027 Treviso Gardens Dr · No Longer Available
Location

24027 Treviso Gardens Dr, Harris County, TX 77493

The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24027 Treviso Gardens Dr have any available units?
24027 Treviso Gardens Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 24027 Treviso Gardens Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24027 Treviso Gardens Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24027 Treviso Gardens Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 24027 Treviso Gardens Dr is pet friendly.
Does 24027 Treviso Gardens Dr offer parking?
Yes, 24027 Treviso Gardens Dr offers parking.
Does 24027 Treviso Gardens Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24027 Treviso Gardens Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24027 Treviso Gardens Dr have a pool?
No, 24027 Treviso Gardens Dr does not have a pool.
Does 24027 Treviso Gardens Dr have accessible units?
No, 24027 Treviso Gardens Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24027 Treviso Gardens Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 24027 Treviso Gardens Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24027 Treviso Gardens Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 24027 Treviso Gardens Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
