24023 Avogadro Dr
Last updated September 29 2019 at 8:02 AM

24023 Avogadro Dr

24023 Avogadro Dr · No Longer Available
Location

24023 Avogadro Dr, Harris County, TX 77493

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24023 Avogadro Dr have any available units?
24023 Avogadro Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 24023 Avogadro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
24023 Avogadro Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24023 Avogadro Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 24023 Avogadro Dr is pet friendly.
Does 24023 Avogadro Dr offer parking?
Yes, 24023 Avogadro Dr offers parking.
Does 24023 Avogadro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24023 Avogadro Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24023 Avogadro Dr have a pool?
No, 24023 Avogadro Dr does not have a pool.
Does 24023 Avogadro Dr have accessible units?
No, 24023 Avogadro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 24023 Avogadro Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 24023 Avogadro Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24023 Avogadro Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 24023 Avogadro Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
