All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
24011 Reagon Canyon Drive
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:49 PM

24011 Reagon Canyon Drive

24011 Reagon Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

24011 Reagon Canyon Drive, Harris County, TX 77447

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 5/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive have any available units?
24011 Reagon Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24011 Reagon Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 24011 Reagon Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Park Trails
2005 S Mason Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Serena Village Apartments
501 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Marymont
1515 Rudel Rd
Tomball, TX 77375
502 W Alabama
502 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77006
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St
La Porte, TX 77571
Circle at Point Park
8727 Point Park Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Monaco at Main
8333 Braesmain Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Camden Stonebridge
9850 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine