Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
2330 Braypark Lane
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:11 AM
2330 Braypark Lane
2330 Braypark Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2330 Braypark Lane, Harris County, TX 77450
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful single story, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Westgreen Park. Located minutes from George Bush Park, Katy Mills Mall, La Centerra. Access to I-10, Grand Parkway and Westpark Tollway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2330 Braypark Lane have any available units?
2330 Braypark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 2330 Braypark Lane have?
Some of 2330 Braypark Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 2330 Braypark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Braypark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Braypark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2330 Braypark Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 2330 Braypark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2330 Braypark Lane offers parking.
Does 2330 Braypark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2330 Braypark Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Braypark Lane have a pool?
No, 2330 Braypark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Braypark Lane have accessible units?
No, 2330 Braypark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Braypark Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2330 Braypark Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2330 Braypark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2330 Braypark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
