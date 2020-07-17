23214 Verona View Lane

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath one story home in Ventana Lakes! This home includes private study, formal dining, large open kitchen with breakfast bar, butlers pantry, large living area, high ceilings, ceiling fans and more. Ceramic tile flooring in entry, kitchen and living area. Gas log fireplace, covered patio deck and large backyard. Landscape lighting. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included! Zoned to Highly Acclaimed KISD! Community Amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, outdoor covered picnic areas, play ground and trails. Dogs under 75 lbs allowed, no aggressive breeds.