Spacious gorgeous home in beautiful community - Property Id: 115469
Beautiful home. Like new. 4 bedrooms and a studio. Formal dinning room. Spacious open floor plan. Double height ceilings. Only one room has been used since it was built. Double car garage. Walking distance from schools. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115469 Property Id 115469
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23014 Verona Vista Dr have any available units?
23014 Verona Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 23014 Verona Vista Dr have?
Some of 23014 Verona Vista Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23014 Verona Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23014 Verona Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23014 Verona Vista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23014 Verona Vista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23014 Verona Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23014 Verona Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 23014 Verona Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23014 Verona Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23014 Verona Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 23014 Verona Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 23014 Verona Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 23014 Verona Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23014 Verona Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23014 Verona Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 23014 Verona Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 23014 Verona Vista Dr does not have units with air conditioning.