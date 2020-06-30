All apartments in Harris County
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:16 PM

22902 Green Bark Street

22902 Green Bark St · No Longer Available
Location

22902 Green Bark St, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22902 Green Bark Street have any available units?
22902 Green Bark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 22902 Green Bark Street currently offering any rent specials?
22902 Green Bark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22902 Green Bark Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22902 Green Bark Street is pet friendly.
Does 22902 Green Bark Street offer parking?
No, 22902 Green Bark Street does not offer parking.
Does 22902 Green Bark Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22902 Green Bark Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22902 Green Bark Street have a pool?
No, 22902 Green Bark Street does not have a pool.
Does 22902 Green Bark Street have accessible units?
No, 22902 Green Bark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22902 Green Bark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22902 Green Bark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22902 Green Bark Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22902 Green Bark Street does not have units with air conditioning.
