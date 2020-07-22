Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
22815 Elkana Deane Lane
Location
22815 Elkana Deane Lane, Harris County, TX 77449
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22815 Elkana Deane Lane have any available units?
22815 Elkana Deane Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 22815 Elkana Deane Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22815 Elkana Deane Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22815 Elkana Deane Lane pet-friendly?
No, 22815 Elkana Deane Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 22815 Elkana Deane Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22815 Elkana Deane Lane offers parking.
Does 22815 Elkana Deane Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22815 Elkana Deane Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22815 Elkana Deane Lane have a pool?
No, 22815 Elkana Deane Lane does not have a pool.
Does 22815 Elkana Deane Lane have accessible units?
No, 22815 Elkana Deane Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22815 Elkana Deane Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 22815 Elkana Deane Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22815 Elkana Deane Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 22815 Elkana Deane Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
