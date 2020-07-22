Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 22802 Archibald Blair Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
22802 Archibald Blair Ln
Last updated January 19 2020 at 10:15 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22802 Archibald Blair Ln
22802 Archibald Blair Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
22802 Archibald Blair Lane, Harris County, TX 77449
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22802 Archibald Blair Ln have any available units?
22802 Archibald Blair Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 22802 Archibald Blair Ln currently offering any rent specials?
22802 Archibald Blair Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22802 Archibald Blair Ln pet-friendly?
No, 22802 Archibald Blair Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 22802 Archibald Blair Ln offer parking?
No, 22802 Archibald Blair Ln does not offer parking.
Does 22802 Archibald Blair Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22802 Archibald Blair Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22802 Archibald Blair Ln have a pool?
No, 22802 Archibald Blair Ln does not have a pool.
Does 22802 Archibald Blair Ln have accessible units?
No, 22802 Archibald Blair Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 22802 Archibald Blair Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 22802 Archibald Blair Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22802 Archibald Blair Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 22802 Archibald Blair Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Coles Crossing
12500 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77429
Carrington at Barker Cypress
7202 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77433
Cypress Parc Townhomes and Apartments
18001 Cypress Trace Rd
Houston, TX 77090
Lakeview Estates
1699 Romano Park Ln W
Houston, TX 77090
Coventry Park
9401 Coventry Square Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Camden Station
12355 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77067
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine