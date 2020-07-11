All apartments in Harris County
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:25 AM

22731 River Birch Drive

22731 River Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22731 River Birch Drive, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,246 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, September 02, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date

(RLNE5045521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22731 River Birch Drive have any available units?
22731 River Birch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 22731 River Birch Drive have?
Some of 22731 River Birch Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22731 River Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22731 River Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22731 River Birch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22731 River Birch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22731 River Birch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22731 River Birch Drive offers parking.
Does 22731 River Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22731 River Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22731 River Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 22731 River Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22731 River Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 22731 River Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22731 River Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22731 River Birch Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22731 River Birch Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22731 River Birch Drive has units with air conditioning.
