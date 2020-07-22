All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
22511 Braken Manor Ln.
Last updated May 20 2019 at 11:57 AM

22511 Braken Manor Ln.

22511 Braken Manor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

22511 Braken Manor Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Nice one story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in Williamsburg Colony. Large living room with formal dining. Bright with lots of natural light. Split floor plan with master on one side and other two bedrooms on the other. Large backyard, quiet neighborhood!

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE2313211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22511 Braken Manor Ln. have any available units?
22511 Braken Manor Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 22511 Braken Manor Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
22511 Braken Manor Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22511 Braken Manor Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22511 Braken Manor Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 22511 Braken Manor Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 22511 Braken Manor Ln. offers parking.
Does 22511 Braken Manor Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22511 Braken Manor Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22511 Braken Manor Ln. have a pool?
No, 22511 Braken Manor Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 22511 Braken Manor Ln. have accessible units?
No, 22511 Braken Manor Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 22511 Braken Manor Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22511 Braken Manor Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22511 Braken Manor Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22511 Braken Manor Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
