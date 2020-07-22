All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 22502 Guardsman Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
22502 Guardsman Lane
Last updated January 5 2020 at 7:50 AM

22502 Guardsman Lane

22502 Guardsman Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22502 Guardsman Lane, Harris County, TX 77449

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,490 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Sunday, February 02, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include spec

(RLNE5230027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22502 Guardsman Lane have any available units?
22502 Guardsman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 22502 Guardsman Lane have?
Some of 22502 Guardsman Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22502 Guardsman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22502 Guardsman Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22502 Guardsman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 22502 Guardsman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 22502 Guardsman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22502 Guardsman Lane offers parking.
Does 22502 Guardsman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22502 Guardsman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22502 Guardsman Lane have a pool?
No, 22502 Guardsman Lane does not have a pool.
Does 22502 Guardsman Lane have accessible units?
No, 22502 Guardsman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22502 Guardsman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22502 Guardsman Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 22502 Guardsman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 22502 Guardsman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven at Augusta Woods
8011 Augusta Pines Dr
Spring, TX 77389
Vermillion Apartments
3360 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
Park at West Creek
2350 Westcreek Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S
Houston, TX 77099
Walden Pond
12850 Whittington Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Vineyards
21550 Provincial Blvd
Katy, TX 77450
Gables Post Oak
1875 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Pont Alba
4301 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine