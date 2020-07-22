Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 story home in the Cypress Creek South area. Tile flooring in all wet areas. Great floor plan with lots of versatile space. Home is located in great neighborhood and has nice curb appeal. No section 8 vouchers
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Does 2203 Laurel Arbor Dr have any available units?
2203 Laurel Arbor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 2203 Laurel Arbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Laurel Arbor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Laurel Arbor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 Laurel Arbor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2203 Laurel Arbor Dr offer parking?
No, 2203 Laurel Arbor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2203 Laurel Arbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Laurel Arbor Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Laurel Arbor Dr have a pool?
No, 2203 Laurel Arbor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Laurel Arbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 2203 Laurel Arbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Laurel Arbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 Laurel Arbor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 Laurel Arbor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 Laurel Arbor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.