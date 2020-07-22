All apartments in Harris County
2203 Bristol Bend Lane
Location

2203 Bristol Bend Lane, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Bristol Bend Lane have any available units?
2203 Bristol Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 2203 Bristol Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Bristol Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Bristol Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2203 Bristol Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 2203 Bristol Bend Lane offer parking?
No, 2203 Bristol Bend Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2203 Bristol Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Bristol Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Bristol Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 2203 Bristol Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Bristol Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 2203 Bristol Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Bristol Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 Bristol Bend Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 Bristol Bend Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 Bristol Bend Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
