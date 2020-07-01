Ready for immediate move in. This 3 bedroom to full bathroom home has been completely remodeled after Harvey. Offer very nice wood look flooring throughout, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22015 Kenlake Drive have any available units?
22015 Kenlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 22015 Kenlake Drive have?
Some of 22015 Kenlake Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22015 Kenlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22015 Kenlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.