22015 Kenlake Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for immediate move in. This 3 bedroom to full bathroom home has been completely remodeled after Harvey. Offer very nice wood look flooring throughout, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.