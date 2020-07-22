All apartments in Harris County
Harris County, TX
21906 Finch Landing Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:50 AM

21906 Finch Landing Lane

21906 Finch Landing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

21906 Finch Landing Lane, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

