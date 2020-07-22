Rent Calculator
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 21807 Aspen Mist Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
21807 Aspen Mist Lane
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:14 PM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21807 Aspen Mist Lane
21807 Aspen Mist Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21807 Aspen Mist Lane, Harris County, TX 77449
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Nice home. Located on a corner lot. 3 bedrooms and a game room upstairs. Large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21807 Aspen Mist Lane have any available units?
21807 Aspen Mist Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 21807 Aspen Mist Lane have?
Some of 21807 Aspen Mist Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21807 Aspen Mist Lane currently offering any rent specials?
21807 Aspen Mist Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21807 Aspen Mist Lane pet-friendly?
No, 21807 Aspen Mist Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 21807 Aspen Mist Lane offer parking?
Yes, 21807 Aspen Mist Lane offers parking.
Does 21807 Aspen Mist Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21807 Aspen Mist Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21807 Aspen Mist Lane have a pool?
No, 21807 Aspen Mist Lane does not have a pool.
Does 21807 Aspen Mist Lane have accessible units?
No, 21807 Aspen Mist Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 21807 Aspen Mist Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21807 Aspen Mist Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 21807 Aspen Mist Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 21807 Aspen Mist Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
