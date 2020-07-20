All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
218 S Diamondhead Boulevard
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

218 S Diamondhead Boulevard

218 South Diamondhead Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

218 South Diamondhead Boulevard, Harris County, TX 77532

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,564 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4918152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard have any available units?
218 S Diamondhead Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
218 S Diamondhead Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard offer parking?
No, 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard has a pool.
Does 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 S Diamondhead Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy
Pasadena, TX 77504
Colonial
900 N Durham Dr
Houston, TX 77008
The Vic at Southwinds
1900 Kilgore Parkway
Baytown, TX 77523
Elan Med Center
7010 Staffordshire St
Houston, TX 77030
Salado
1000 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Alara
17601 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Tanglewood at Voss
7510 Burgoyne Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Bellaire Wood Apartments
5414 Elm St
Houston, TX 77081

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine