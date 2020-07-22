All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:56 AM

21722 Martin Grove Court

21722 Martin Grove Court · No Longer Available
Location

21722 Martin Grove Court, Harris County, TX 77338

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21722 Martin Grove Court have any available units?
21722 Martin Grove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 21722 Martin Grove Court currently offering any rent specials?
21722 Martin Grove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21722 Martin Grove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 21722 Martin Grove Court is pet friendly.
Does 21722 Martin Grove Court offer parking?
Yes, 21722 Martin Grove Court offers parking.
Does 21722 Martin Grove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21722 Martin Grove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21722 Martin Grove Court have a pool?
No, 21722 Martin Grove Court does not have a pool.
Does 21722 Martin Grove Court have accessible units?
No, 21722 Martin Grove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 21722 Martin Grove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 21722 Martin Grove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21722 Martin Grove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 21722 Martin Grove Court does not have units with air conditioning.
